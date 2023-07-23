Roman Reigns prevails while Dominik Mysterio steals the show in WWE’s return to Mexico City

WWE returned to Mexico City, Mexico, Saturday night (July 22) for the first time since 2019 with a SuperShow that was well worth the wait.

In the main event, Roman Reigns, flanked by Paul Heyman, successfully defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against Mexican icon Rey Mysterio in front of what Heyman said was a sold crowd out at Arena CDMX.

Much like their encounter in June in Cincinnati, Mysterio survived Reigns’ best offense to come within reach of winning the title. Unfortunately for Rey, he was thwarted by his son, Dominik, who pulled a fallen referee from the ring after his father had what seemed like a sure pin on the champion following a frog splash.

The elder Mysterio then took his eyes off the prize to deal with his son, wiping him out with a suicide dive. But that lapse in concentration led to Rey’s demise as Reigns sawed him in half with a spear to score the pin.

After, Rey blasted his baby boy with a 619 to send the crowd home happy.

Still, the night belonged to Dominik Mysterio, who seemed like the most hated man to hit Mexico since Eddie Guerrero’s days as a member of Los Gringos Locos. Despite failing to win the WWE World Championship in a thrilling affair against Seth Rollins earlier in the night, the real story was how strongly the Mexico City faithful reacted to Dom throughout the evening.

The torture began with their booing of Mysterio as he tried to speak before his title tilt with Rollins, and it continued as fans sang Rollins’ song for nearly five minutes. But the highlight of the harassment came when Mysterio was serenaded with chants of peso pluma.

Peso pluma, in English, translates to featherweight, which seemed like a dig at Dom Dom’s diminutive stature. However, it also could’ve been a reference to Peso Pluma, the famous Mexican rapper who bears a striking resemblance to Dirty Dom.

Well played, Mexico City.

In other action, Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest by pin with a Cross Rhodes. And Ronda Rousey, who received a babyface welcome, lost to Shayna Baszler by disqualification after wearing out her former friend with a steel chair.