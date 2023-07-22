Haley & Hanna Cavinder — twin sisters, former collegiate basketball players, and popular social media influencers who joined WWE’s NIL program last year — attended The ESPY Awards a couple weeks ago. And so did sports entertainment’s most famous twin sisters, Hall of Famers Nikki & Brie Bella (who now use their maiden name Garcia professionally).

It gave us this viral moment...

In case that TikTok doesn’t show up for you, it’s this with more dancing...

It was also at The ESPYs where The Cavinders teased their next WWE appearance. It’s not clear if they were referring to the July 21 SmackDown, but with the show in Orlando, Haley & Hanna were among the many NXT stars & members of the developmental program who showed up in Amway Center last night:

We’ll find out in the coming weeks if we’ll see them again at Great American Bash or SummerSlam, but while they were around the twins got their picture taken with Triple H... and posed with a prize that wasn’t around for Nikki & Brie to chase during their full-time WWE careers...

Haley & Hanna have been to the Performance Center, but they reportedly haven’t started training full-time. They’ll probably want to do that before challenging Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville for the straps. But it seems pretty clear whose footsteps they’ll be walking in when/if they do start doing more than just showing up in crowd scenes on WWE television.