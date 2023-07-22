Rey Mysterio’s already got a luchador lined up to dethrone Dirty Dom

WWE was in Orlando last night (July 21) for SmackDown, and Orlando is basically the company’s second headquarters since that’s where the Performance Center which houses their developmental program is located. NXT runs out of the PC, which is why it wasn’t surprising to see a lot of talent from Tuesday nights on the blue brand this week.

Dominik Mysterio isn’t officially a member of the NXT roster. But he and the rest of Judgment Day have been regulars on the show for weeks, producing strong ratings as WWE is again tying all its shows more closely together while negotiating their next round of media rights contracts. It led to Dirty Dom winning his first singles title on NXT this past Tuesday, taking the North American championship from Wes Lee.

Put it all together, and you get Dom on SmackDown defending his newly won belt against Butch.

It took an appearance by Pretty Deadly (still feuding with Butch & Brawling Brutes despite Elton Prince’s injury), which provided cover for Dom’s Mami Rhea Ripley to interfere on his behalf, but the Dirty One was successful in his first title defense.

But the NXT field trip to Amway Center may have set something in motion that will end Mysterio’s reign before too long. We learned in a “Digital Exclusive” clip that Dom’s Hall of Fame father Rey met backstage with one of WWE’s marquee signings of the past year, Dragon Lee. After the two luchadors paid their respects to one another, Lee offers to teach the younger Mysterio a lesson in respect. Rey’s down, and even says he wants to be there when the former ROH & New Japan titleholder takes the North American belt from his son.

Prior to Dom winning it, Mustafa Ali was supposed to challenge for the North American belt at Great American Bash next Sunday (July 30). If that happens, and if he wins (or Ripley, Finn Bálor, and/or Damian Priest help him win), Dragon Lee is calling his shot — and namedropping an icon to make it happen.

Today was certainly an amazing day… @reymysterio thank you for your advice @DomMysterio35 I have your dad's permission to dethrone you https://t.co/ozYdy4uLxE — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) July 22, 2023

Rey’s got a Universal title shot tonight in Mexico City, and a showdown with another rising Latino star for a United States championship match next Friday. We’re sure he’ll still be able to find time to plan a trip to Orlando to watch Dragon Lee take on his ingrate son, though.

Will you make a plan to watch when that happens?