Bobby Lashley took another interesting meeting on SmackDown

When Bobby Lashley met up with The Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown last week, it led to speculation that we could be getting a new version of The Hurt Business. With all due respect to Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford have been pushed as a top tag team for so long, it feels like a pretty big upgrade.

Come this week, however, The Street Profits weren’t around. But Lashley was, and he was there to talk to another duo who may be even more interesting names.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

We didn’t get much. Lashley just said he was hoping to run into them this week — SmackDown emanated from NXT’s neck of the woods in Orlando, Florida — and, much like the Profits, they were there to talk business.

Hayes and Trick are main roster ready acts, in this writer’s humble opinion, and the idea of a stable led by Lashley that also features Ford, Dawkins, Hayes, and Williams sounds absolutely incredible to me.

You?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: