The SummerSlam 2023 main event is finally official, with a special stipulation

It was always clear WWE was going to get back to Jey Uso taking on Roman Reigns with the WWE Universal championship on the line, the only question was exactly when they would do it. Well, now we know the official date for the big one.

They will main event the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

It’s official.

That’s after the main event segment of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Orlando, Florida, where the two came together to go over the “rules of engagement,” which was essentially just a contract signing. The military terminology just makes it sound cooler.

As it turns out, though, there is a special stipulation — Tribal Combat. As Jey explained it, that just means anything goes. What he didn’t say but was implied, and later mentioned outright by commentary, was that it would also appear the title of Tribal Chief will be on the line as well.

Here we go.

The updated SummerSlam card: