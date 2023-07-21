WWE Women’s Championship match official for SummerSlam

At one point today, WWE tweeted out that we would learn who Asuka will be defending the women’s championship against at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. A short time later, they deleted all mention of that.

This is what television has been building to, of course, with Belair costing Flair the championship weeks ago and Flair returning the favor. Asuka, despite being champion, has taken a backseat to the issue between the two challengers but she’ll be an active participant in this one.

Here’s the updated SummerSlam card, or at least what’s been made official so far: