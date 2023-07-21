WWE reveals when tickets go on-sale for WrestleMania 40

The biggest show on the WWE calendar is headed back to Philadelphia in 2024, and today (July 21) we found out when you’ll be able get tickets to the first WrestleMania in the City of Brotherly Love since The Rock & Stone Cold Steve Austin kicked off their trilogy there in 1999.

From WWE.com:

WWE today announced that tickets for WrestleMania 40, which takes place Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, will be available Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Ticket pre-registration for the two-day event is now available.

Prior to the general ticket on-sale on Aug. 18, WWE has exclusive ticket packages available now for WrestleMania 40 via On Location. WrestleMania 40 Priority Passes offer the WWE Universe the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.

In less than one week, On Location packages for WrestleMania 40 have surpassed WWE records. Limited packages remain available ahead of the general ticket on-sale on Aug. 18.