Rousey and Baszler set to scrap in Mexico

Shayna Baszler’s beef with Ronda Rousey may be legit and real, and the two will likely settle their differences in a couple of weeks at SummerSlam. But they’ll have an opportunity to rehearse that match, err, get their aggressions out sooner when the Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Queen of Spades lock up at a pair of WWE SuperShows in Mexico.

La Mujer Más Mala del Planeta @RondaRousey y La Reina de Espadas @QoSBaszler se verán las caras este sábado en el Supershow que tendremos en la Arena CDMX



Adquiere tus boletos aquí https://t.co/BWd41luhSb pic.twitter.com/Pr9SJVLzV9 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 20, 2023

The first grudge match between the former friends is part of a premium live event-worthy card that features a triple main event Saturday night. Currently advertised, Cody Rhodes goes one-on-one with Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest, new NXT North American Champ Dominik Mysterio challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Title, and Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio.

WWE’s two-night run in Mexico this weekend marks its first SuperShow in Mexico City since 2019 and the first ever in Monterrey, where the two ex-MMA fighters are scheduled to meet again on Sunday.

What do you think, Cagesiders? Sound like a fun pair of shows?