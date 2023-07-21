WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 21, 2023) with a live show emanating from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in Detroit.

Advertised for tonight on FS1: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown for the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso.

Also on the card: The United States Championship Invitational continues with a four-way match featuring Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Cameron Grimes. The winner goes on to face Santos Escobar on next week’s show.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FS1. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

