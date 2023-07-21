Alexa Bliss knows what the key to career longevity in WWE is

WWE star Alexa Bliss is off TV right now due to pregnancy. The baby’s due date is in December, so it will be quite a long time before Bliss is back in a WWE ring winning championships and/or playing with stupid dolls.

In an interview with The Messenger, Bliss commented on her time off and suggested that it will be good for her WWE career. That’s because overexposure is the number one enemy of every single wrestler, especially today when there is a relentless onslaught of wrestling content bombarding fans:

“Time away is always a good thing. When it comes to WWE, time away and reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say, ‘Time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you.’ When you’re being seen on WWE three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going. And I’ve already been probably six or seven different versions of myself. And each time it’s done well with merchandise sales, with bookings and all that stuff. So I don’t really like to go backwards with my work. I always like to go forward.”

Do you agree with Alexa Bliss on the key to career longevity in WWE? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.