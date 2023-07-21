 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roman Reigns’ next challenger before SummerSlam revealed

The Tribal Chief runs it back with a familiar foe. 

By M. G0MEZ
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this Friday on FS1 to set the Rules of Engagement for SummerSlam with Jey Uso. But before the Tribal Chief and his Main Event cousin attempt to squash their beef at the biggest party of the summer, Reigns will have to get through a WWE Hall of Famer first.

Saturday night, WWE returns to Mexico City, Mexico, with a supershow of epic proportions where Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio. Last month, the Head of the Table slid by Mysterio with assistance from Rey’s son, new NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking of Dirty Dom, he’ll also be in action that evening as he challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Though a victory for one Mysterio is a long shot, let alone father and son, WWE certainly wouldn’t have both Mexican superstars lose in Mexico’s capital.

Would they?

