Bray Wyatt really wants you to buy his new DLC pack for WWE 2K23

Bray Wyatt has been awfully quiet while he’s been away from WWE these last four to five months.

Some WWE fans are describing his current run with the company as a bust, while others are concerned about what his future looks like in WWE given his current absence.

But don’t fret, fireflies, because Bray sent out his first tweet in nearly six weeks today, promoting the new “Revel with Wyatt” DLC pack that just released yesterday for the WWE 2K23 video game. The new content pack includes Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Zeus, Valhalla, Blair Davenport, and Joe Gacy as playable characters in the game.

If you previously purchased the Season Pass for WWE 2K23, then you have access to these characters and have probably played a few matches as Wyatt and Howdy. Everyone else can purchase the “Revel with Wyatt” DLC pack for $9.99 on XBox, PlayStation, or PC.

Let us know in the comments below if you can spontaneously combust after winning a match as Uncle Howdy, Cagesiders.