WWE takes things way too far at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is WWE’s biggest party of the summer, but it’s also an event where wrestlers are known to cross the line. This year’s iteration is coming up in just a couple weeks (Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit), so WWE has decided to rank the top ten SummerSlam moments where things went too far.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Brock Lesnar won’t stop beatdown on Randy Orton

9. Paul Bearer abandons The Undertaker

8. The Bloodline literally buries Brock Lesnar

7. Rick Rude’s tasteless tights

6. Steve Blackman sends Shane McMahon flying

5. Samoa Joe taunts AJ Styles’ wife mid-match

4. The Undertaker sends Edge to hell

3. Randy Savage’s wedding crashed

2. Nikki Bella betrays Brie

1. Bobby Lashley attacks Gage Goldberg

Brock’s beatdown of Orton in 2016 is a good candidate to top the list, given the circumstances of Lesnar dangerously busting him open hardway with elbow strikes and concussing him in the process.

Lesnar is fighting Cody Rhodes at this year’s event, and Cody loves to bleed. Could there be another incident that crosses the line coming up in just a couple weeks?

Which SummerSlam moment that went too far is most memorable to you, Cagesiders?