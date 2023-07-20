Shayna Baszler says her WWE beef with Ronda Rousey is ‘legit and real’

Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Ronda Rousey earlier this month at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, roughly one month after they won the WWE women’s tag team titles. Ever since then, Shayna has explained that Ronda is an entitled narcissist who never paid her dues and is always hogging the spotlight that she doesn’t deserve.

Despite Baszler being the one who turned on her partner, WWE commentary has gone back and forth in terms of indicating which woman is the babyface in this feud. They appear to now be settling in on Ronda as the heel who deserves to get her ass kicked by Shayna when they wrestle on August 5 at SummerSlam 2023.

During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Shayna said her decision to turn on Ronda was 10 years in the making, because Ronda has been this kind of jerk to her from day one of their friendship. When asked why WWE fans cheer for her when she trash talks Rousey, Shayna said it’s because everything coming out of her mouth about Ronda is real:

“One thing I’ve always said about wrestling fans, I guess sports fans in general, is they can smell when you’re faking the funk. All this is like legit and real talk. I think they connect to stuff that’s real. I have seen some stuff from people like, ‘Who am I supposed to be cheering for? Who’s the bad guy?’ ...You just cheer for who you like. And it just happens to be me, because the stuff I’m saying is real. And if we’re being honest, the stuff I’m saying is the stuff fans have been saying ever since Ronda got signed [by WWE]. So, I’m done being quiet about it.”

