The Iron Sheik’s cause of death is revealed

It’s been roughly six weeks since we learned the sad news about the death of WWE Hall of Fame star The Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) at 81 years old.

His cause of death has now been revealed. Here is TMZ with the relevant details:

WWE legend The Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest last month ... this according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ Sports. Officials said in the document that Sheik...also suffered from congestive heart failure as well as hypertension before his passing. The manner of death was ruled to be natural.

Since Sheik’s death, many of his colleagues and friends in the business like Hulk Hogan and The Rock have shared stories about what he meant to their careers, or how much they enjoyed being around him.

We would like to once again thank Iron Sheik for all the great memories he gave wrestling fans during his storied pro wrestling career.