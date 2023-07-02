It sounds like Ronda Rousey is leaving WWE soon

When Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank in London, costing the two of them the tag team titles, it was quite the surprise. There was absolutely nothing to indicate a turn could be coming and, in fact, all signs pointed to the two having a lengthy run as champions.

So what the hell happened?

Well, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rousey will be leaving WWE sooner rather than later and they rushed the story they wanted to tell to accommodate that (via F4WOnline.com):

“This was always, always, always the plan. It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt and the thing was - and I don’t know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after - the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date, ‘This is my last date.’ Cause I remember talking to somebody there and it’s like, ‘I know they’re going to do this, and I guess, make the big match for WrestleMania.’ And it’s like, ‘No, her hard out is...’ - they didn’t give me the date but it’s long before WrestleMania. They want to do a feud. The whole tag team was to set up Ronda and Shayna doing a feud. Ronda wanted to do this feud with Shayna, she got what she wanted. She’s always wanted to do it because Shayna is the one who got her basically into pro wrestling. “Based on whenever that out is, they had to get it done now. This was the latest they could go. Yeah, they wanted a long title reign to build it up and to do the whole thing where you can see the stuff coming, the little teases and everything. They didn’t have time. Things just got screwed up. Really it was the broken arm that screwed it up more than anything else but that’s what happened.”

It would certainly make sense to do a big match like this at a show like SummerSlam next month in Detroit, especially if there are time constraints as extreme as Meltzer indicates. Either way, it would appear Rousey’s time in WWE is coming to an end.

At least for now.