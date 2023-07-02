LA Knight is going to be just fine

One things about WWE under Triple H’s creative guidance is you can’t always expect to get what you want, when you want it. Cody Rhodes and his journey to “finish the story” is a great example of that. Many felt he should have defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to become the top babyface and new face of the promotion, winning the title his father never did.

It was one hell of a shock to the system, then, when that didn’t happen.

As it turned out though, the story didn’t end so much as go into a new chapter. Rhodes is still a top babyface while his journey continues and Reigns is still doing the best work of his career.

All that is to say that while it was jarring when Damian Priest took the Money in the Bank contract for himself, and it does somewhat feel like a missed opportunity for a monster pop/memorable moment, it’s okay that LA Knight didn’t win that match yesterday (July 1, 2023) at Money in the Bank in London.

Triple H himself, from the post-show press conference:

“I know LA Knight was a massive favorite coming in tonight, continuing that ascent. But great things come to those who wait, right? I think that that rise is just getting started.”

Again, it’s fair to want the big win at a time when it would hit just right in front of an extremely hot crowd. But Triple H has earned fans trusting the process on stuff like this. Knight, despite how much he’s getting cheered recently, hasn’t actually even turned babyface yet.

There’s still plenty of story to tell here.