Damage CTRL still presenting a united front after IYO SKY’s Money in the Bank win

During the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in London, it was made very clear by each member of Damage CTRL that they were out for themselves. Bayley pushed the ladder over when IYO SKY was on her way up, and SKY ultimately handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch before quite literally — and symbolically — stepping over her to grab the briefcase and take the contract for herself.

One would think, then, that there is a great deal of tension between the two. That’s been the case on and off for weeks now, after all. Strangely enough, both of them are acting as though that’s not the case.

At the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, they were asked about their status and SKY responded by saying:

“We won. We are Damage CTRL. This is our briefcase.”

Bayley followed up by saying:

“There’s no tension right here. We’re good. We won, we did what we said we were going to do.”

When SKY was asked in a backstage interview without Bayley if she’s given thought to who she’ll cash in on yet, she smiled and nodded her head a bit while fading away.

Take that for what it’s worth.

For now, though, all seems to be just fine in the Damage CTRL camp. We’ll see how long that lasts, especially considering Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the women’s world championship against Natalya on Monday Night Raw this week, presenting the first natural opportunity for a cash-in.

TIck tock.