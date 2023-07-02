Damian Priest has his eye on a certain championship for Money in the Bank cash-in

In a big surprise, Damian Priest won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event yesterday (July 1, 2023) at the O2 Arena in London, England. LA Knight or Logan Paul seemed destined for it but Priest swooped in and took the briefcase for himself.

So who might he cash in on?

Later in the night, he came out during the Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins world heavyweight championship match and teased like he was going to get involved, something that directly led to Balor losing the match. He never did cash-in.

At the post-show press conference, he claimed this wasn’t a tease and he wasn’t going to cash-in but actually he was trying to help his Judgment Day comrade:

“Sometimes there are misunderstandings. To be fair, we’ve had a few lately. As far as The Judgment Day is concerned, we’re brothers, everything is good. I think he wasn’t sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn’t the goal, it wasn’t an idea of mine, I did not want to do that. If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way but I can’t control that. Finn had the match won but he just didn’t win, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

In a separate interview with Kayla Braxton, Priest was asked if he could share what his plans for the contract are:

“If I do that, then where is the surprise? You know, there’s a lot to consider. I’m considering everything, all of the championships, but I have my eye on one and soon enough you’ll know.”

The Braxton interview was done soon after his win, so before the Rollins vs. Balor match. Does that mean he was making clear he wants the world heavyweight title and he was just lying in the presser?

Intrigue!