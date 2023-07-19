The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 18) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 746,000 total viewers, and scored a .21 rating with the 18-49 year olds. Both are up from NXT’s very impressive July 11 numbers.

It’s the latest validation for the strategy of using main roster (mostly Raw) talent on Tuesday nights. The show’s delivered three of its best ratings results since 2021’s 2.0 rebrand in the past five weeks, and all have come with a red brand Superstar in the main event.

Dana Brooke is the only Raw wrestler currently in the line-up for next Tuesday, but new North American champion Dirty Dom Mysterio figures to remain around. It will be the go home show for July 30’s Great American Bash PLE, so it should do well. But as well as the past two weeks have done? We’ll see.

In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

