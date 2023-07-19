Two developmental talents confirm their new WWE names

WWE signs a lot of people to their developmental program, and they file trademark claims on lots of names those fledgling talents might someday use as their nom de ring.

Some of them never make it out of the Performance Center or the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. A couple recently have, however. And we know how wrestling fans love new WWE names, so...

Monika Klisara was a part of last November’s PC class. A Canadian originally from The Balkans, Klisara is a karate and fitness competitor who debuted on the Florida house show circuit in March under her real name. But she posted on social media last week that she’ll continue her WWE career as Karmen Petrovic.

This likely means Klisara is close to showing up on our screens as Petrovic (and if she wanted to bring that sword? We wouldn’t complain), but she’s yet to do so.

Franki Strefling, on the other hand, you’ll be able to watch work under her new name later this week. The collegiate volleyball player joined WWE after trying out during SummerSlam week in Nashville last year before being introduced in the same class as Klisara/Petrovic, changed her moniker online last night (July 18)...

... which just so happened to be around the same time she was making her debut at the Level Up taping in Orlando...

New wrestler Izzi Dame debuts on NXT LVL UP. pic.twitter.com/tb7kkxxWMI — IYO SKY GIRL (@themajor_atNERV) July 18, 2023

We’ll see how Dame progresses from here, and when Petrovic follows her to television/streaming.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of their new names.