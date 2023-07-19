When Baron Corbin returned to NXT last month, he started down a path that would see him ditch all the various characters and gimmicks he’s used throughout his WWE career. After burning his King of the Ring crown and Happy’s lucky fedora, Corbin ventured into the wilderness for a face-to-face with... himself.

It’s an intriguing way to get us to the next version of Corbin — a mix of a standard losing streak angle with Shawn Michaels’ losing his smile, wrapped in something we’d normally expect to get for characters like Bray Wyatt or Kane.

Hate that I’m distracted by how future/true Baron is taller than current Baron, but I’m trying to convince myself it’s intentional. Corbin’s been feeling small, after all. His fully realized form should look bigger, right?

Let us know if you’re buying that explanation, and what you think of Corbin’s ongoing gimmick makeover in general. On your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s show:

