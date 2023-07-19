Gable Steveson decision, Dana Brooke kendo stick match on NXT next week

WWE signee, amateur wrestling champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has been openly talking about his future plans — both in interviews and during his recent appearances on NXT. Is he returning to the University of Minnesota to pursue another national title, as he reportedly plans to? Will he use that as a springboard for next summer’s Paris Olympics? Or will he and WWE decide to continue developing his sports entertainment skills at the Performance Center and on NXT?

He’s going to tell us next Tuesday...

The July 25 NXT will also give us the next chapter in Dana Brooke & Cora Jade’s story. They’ve been beefing for weeks, directly and via Brooke’s new protege Kelani Jordan. Jade tried to use a kendo stick on Jordan after beating her two weeks ago, but Dana made the save and almost cracked Cora with the weapon. They’ll each get a chance to beat each other with them when they have a Kendo Stick match next Tuesday.

And next week is the go home for Great American Bash, so NXT champion Carmelo Hayes and his challenger at the July 30 PLE will have to try and co-exist when they take on Schism. Hayes (along with his guy Trick Williams) and Ilja Dragunov brawled with Joe Gacy and The Dyad duo of Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid backstage last night, and will have a trios match on the 25th.

Sound like a nice way to spend a summer Tuesday night?