Multiple matches added to The Great American Bash

During this week’s episode of NXT television, multiple new matches were made officially official for the upcoming The Great American Bash Premium Live Event scheduled for Sun., July 30, 2023, at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

They are:

NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Family

Tony D’Angelo returned to television for the first time since his release from prison last week after Stacks earned both his freedom and a title shot for The Family by pinning Joe Coffey. A celebration was had, and a promise to finally win the tag titles was made.

NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

Hail had Stratton beat in her last shot at the title, as she was tapping out, but the referee was out of commission and, of course, Stratton retained her title because of it. Now, Hail submitted her again this week to get her to both agree to a rematch and make it a Submission match.

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

Davenport was revealed as the culprit behind all the attacks on the women of the NXT roster, and because Perez was a victim and had friends who were victims, she decided to go after Davenport to get one back. This is where she’ll try to do it.

Here, then, is the complete updated card: