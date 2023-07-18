Dominik Mysterio wins NXT North American championship

The Judgment Day ran wild all over WWE television last week, including a trip to NXT to assert their dominance there. By the time they were done, Dominik Mysterio had a return trip scheduled for this week. Not only that, he’d be challenging Wes Lee for the North American championship.

This made it at least possible that Dirty Dom would have to work The Great American Bash on July 30, 2023, in Cedar Park, Texas, considering Lee was already scheduled for a title defense on that show against Mustafa Ali.

Sure enough, he went and won the damn title.

He didn’t do it without help, of course. Finn Balor and Damian Priest showed up near the end of his match and interfered, clearing the way for Rhea Ripley to blast Lee with her women’s world championship.

And that was all she wrote.

What a shocker.

