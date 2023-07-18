Why Logan Paul requested the first match at SummerSlam this year

Logan Paul doesn’t yet officially have a match scheduled for the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, but it’s clear that’s exactly where he’ll be that evening. He’s set for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw for a face-to-face meeting with Ricochet and it’s expected the two will agree to a match at the big event.

Paul has already requested the two get the first match of the night, as he revealed on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast (transcription via Wrestling Observer):

“After SummerSlam, my brother who is fighting on the same night in Dallas, as soon as my match ends, I’m going to hop on a PJ [private jet], fly to Dallas in my gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I’m going to try to. I don’t know if I’m going to make it, but I think if I do, it’ll be minutes. Like, I walk into the venue, round one Jake Paul/Nate Diaz starts.”

He claims they’ve done the math and it’s at least possible he can wrestle Ricochet in Detroit, immediately hop on a private jet, and make it to Dallas just before his brother fights Nate Diaz. A quick Google search says a flight from Detroit to Dallas would take roughly 2 hours, 45 minutes at least via commercial flight.

It sure would be something if he can pull this off.