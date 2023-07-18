The frustration with Ronda Rousey

Many of the most vocal fans of WWE would tell you Ronda Rousey hasn’t exactly been great at this whole pro wrestling thing. She’s pretty damn good in the ring, considering her relative lack of experience there, but her skills on the microphone are sorely lacking.

But this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw gave us a great example of what has been so frustrating about her run with WWE — there’s SO MUCH potential that is ultimately going to go unrealized:

They’re still giving her too much to say, and her delivery, though much, much better here, still needs work. But you can see how great she can be. Her facial expressions in particular are fantastic throughout this segment.

But she’s leaving soon, and we’ll almost certainly never know if she could finally put it all together to become a well rounded pro wrestler. That, to me, is more frustrating than any misstep on the mic or in the ring over the past few years.

I guess that’s just the way it goes sometimes.

I will say this — they did a great job here of getting me excited for the match they’re going to have at SummerSlam. All other criticisms aside, that’s the business they’re in.

