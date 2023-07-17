World heavyweight title rematch booked for SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are indeed running it back.

That’s what WWE announced on Monday Night Raw this week, with the two coming face-to-face for an intense back-and-forth backstage that led to the match being booked for the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

That meeting, by the way, was exceptionally good television:

That’s the kind of intensity needed to elevate not just the feud between the two wrestlers but the world heavyweight championship they’re fighting over. Like Rollins says, it’s bigger than the both of them.

Segments like this to a great job of helping make that the case.

Of course, Damian Priest and the Money in the Bank contract still loom large, even if The Judgment Day recently got on the same page and Priest is vowing to let Balor have his fair shot.

We shall see.

The updated SummerSlam card: