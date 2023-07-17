Logan Paul with a fantastic response to Ricochet

During Monday Night Raw this week, Ricochet was interviewed about his issues with Logan Paul and issued a challenge to the social media star to show up to next week’s episode of Raw for yet another face-to-face meeting:

"@LoganPaul, how about you meet me next week on #WWERaw in Tampa, Florida?"@KingRicochet just called out the Social Media Megastar! pic.twitter.com/Qkmb8Lj20t — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2023

“Obviously he lives in his own little world, so of course in the social media world everybody is a joke compared to Logan Paul. But we’re here in Atlanta, Georgia, sold out State Farm Arena, and what do you think these people are here for? They’re not here because we post on Instagram — they’re here for the WWE. And in this world, Logan is the joke. Last week I showed everybody when he said that he wanted a real fight but I brought the real fight and what happened? He was the one laid out. So, Logan, I’m challenging you: if you want to keep that same energy how about you meet me next week on Monday Night Raw in Tampa, Florida. Because I’m going to do what I did last week and hurt you where it really hurts — your ego.”

It took very little time for Paul to post a response, appropriately enough, I suppose, on social media:

Vertical video aside, that’s a pretty great response. I’m still laughing at how he yeeted his own action figure after the 80s style promo.

See you next week!

