Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville win WWE women’s tag team titles

Surprise!

When Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green earned top contender status for the women’s tag team titles, there wasn’t much reason to believe they would turn that into a championship reign. But I’ll be damned if that’s not exactly what happened.

They did have some help, though.

Indeed, before they challenged Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the titles during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Rhea Ripley confronted the defending champs and headbutted Morgan before brawling with Rodriguez, a brawl that resulted in a (storyline) tweaked knee. She insisted on going ahead with the already scheduled title match anyway, and Adam Pearce signed off on it.

You can see where this is headed.

Rodriguez was taken out of the match, in part because of the bad knee, and Morgan was left alone to fend for herself. She couldn’t defeat both Deville & Green, who overwhelmed her and eventually pinned her to win the tag team titles.

And the path for Ripley vs. Rodriguez is now clear.

Sorry, Liv!

