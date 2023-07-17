The July 14 SmackDown was tasked with following up on the historically good numbers WWE’s Friday night show did the week before. And they had to do so without the man at the center of the story that’s been driving its recent hot streak, Roman Reigns.

Understandably, its numbers dropped off. PWTorch reports the show’s total audience was 2,309,000. Among 18-49 year olds, SmackDown did a .62 rating. Both are not only way down from July 7, but the lowest the blue show’s done since June 9.

But they’re also well above what SmackDown did on the corresponding week in 2022, and right in line with the average of what WWE’s been doing for FOX on Fridays over the past ten weeks.

Reigns will be back this week, but the numbers aren’t going to be anywhere near this good. That’s because the July 21 show will air on FS1 due to the Women’s World Cup airing on FOX.

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

