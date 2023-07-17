Trailer & details on the new Cody Rhodes documentary coming to Peacock

For months, Cody Rhodes has been talking about how Peacock’s cameras have been following him around filming what he calls “The Documentary That Has No Ending.”
It seems they decided to end it at some point at or around WrestleMania 39. The NBCUniversal-owned streamer and current domestic home of the WWE Network announced today that American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes premiere July 31.
The two-hour documentary is narrated by Rhodes’ friend Stephen Amell, which confirms what WWE project the Arrow & Heels star has been talking about recently.
Here’s the trailer, and the official synopsis for the WWE-produced doc:
Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the “American Nightmare.” This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody’s journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim.
Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment.
Loading comments...