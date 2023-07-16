Bayley injured during a live event in Maryland

WWE Superstar Bayley suffered a knee injury, according to several tweets and videos from spectators at a WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland. Many of those tweets show referee Jessika Carr tending to a fallen Bayley.

Jessica just threw up the X after Bayley went down grabbing her knee #WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/8Ufb42W82i — Tarhon ☝ (@legit_rko) July 17, 2023

The injury happened during a fatal-four-way match for the WWE Women’s Championship involving Bayley, Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. In a video uploaded to YouTube and shared on Twitter, Bayley went down clutching her right knee after colliding with a fallen Asuka.

Flair and Asuka tried working around but away from Bayley as medical personnel examined the fallen superstar before staff helped her leave the ring. The match soon ended after Asuka rolled up Flair to retain her title. As Asuka’s music played, the video shows Bayley limping back to the dressing room.

Bayley’s injury comes one night after Seth Rollins was cut open during a title defense in Virginia.

Cageside Seats will provide an update once more information is available. Meanwhile, Bayley sent out this tweet to say she’s okay.