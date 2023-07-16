Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day booked for Raw

Just this past week on Monday Night Raw, The Judgment Day, who have been the main focus of WWE television on multiple shows of late, took out Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in a six-man tag team match.

Now, they’re back to do it again this week against just the tag team champions, although the titles won’t be on the line, as announced by WWE:

It seems clear this is leading to a tag team title match, and would be an easy way to get these four on what is looking like a loaded card at SummerSlam on Aug. 5 in Detroit.

We’ll see how things play out on Monday night in Atlanta.

Here’s the full lineup for Raw this week: