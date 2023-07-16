Seth Rollins bloodied during title defense at a live event in Virginia

Seth Rollins successfully defended the WWE World Championship Saturday night (July 15) against Finn Bálor in Fairfax, Virginia, but he didn’t escape unscathed.

According to an arena report from PWInsider.com, Rollins was tossed into an exposed turnbuckle by Bálor, which may have lacerated him under the chin. Moments later, Rollins avoided Bálor’s Coup de Grace and countered with a Curb Stomp to pick up the win in front of a packed house at EagleBank Arena.

After the bout, Rollins retweeted pictures of his bloody visage with a message for his fans.

BLOOD. SWEAT. TEARS. IDGAF.

Rollins next advertised title defense is another Money in the Bank rematch with Bálor set for Sunday, July 16, in Salisbury, Maryland. Once again, Rollins took to Twitter, where it sounds like he’ll be ready to go.

Salisbury MD tomorrow. Let’s go.

Currently, Rollins is rumored to be facing Bálor again at SummerSlam. Earlier this week, Rollins acknowledged that his World Championship isn’t as prestigious as the title (or titles) held by Roman Reigns. Still, he takes pride in being a full-time champion for the audience. And with title defenses like that in Fairfax, it may not take Rollins long to raise the value of the World Championship.