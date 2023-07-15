Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince injured on SmackDown

Anyone who watched “SmackDown LowDown” this week noticed Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly sporting a sling, as seen in the video WWE released to its YouTube channel:

As it turns out, he wasn’t just selling injury from their match against The Brawling Brutes on Friday Night SmackDown in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. According to PW Insider, Prince suffered a separated shoulder.

An injury like that can take as little as two weeks and as many as a few months to heal.

For his part, Ridge Holland has taken to Twitter to try to defend himself from anyone accusing him of being at fault for the injury:

So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce.



Out of my control.

Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery. — Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) July 15, 2023

The timing is awful, considering the tag team has been in the midst of being featured quite a bit on SmackDown each week. It’s clear the powers that be think highly of the duo.

It’s possible they could still be used on television while Prince recovers but either way it’s a tough break. Here’s to hoping he recovers sooner rather than later.