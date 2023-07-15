Shotzi shaved her head to support her sister in her battle with cancer

Shotzi’s segment on SmackDown last night (July 14) wasn’t just a character reset, or an impromptu attempt by WWE to raise the stakes in her feud with Bayley & IYO SKY.

No, as Shotzi revealed in an Instagram Story shortly after the video aired, she shaved her head as a tribute to and in solidarity with her sister.

Shotzi’s sister Shawn was diagnosed with liver cancer last year. Her social media...

... and a GoFundMe set up to help cover her medical expenses reveals that she had surgery to remove a portion of her liver back in February. Around that time it was discovered that the cancer had spread to at least one of her lymph nodes, and she started on a six month course of chemotherapy to halt the spread.

Her sister’s very public show of support seems to have boosted Shawn’s spirits — never a bad thing in a fight like the one she’s in. If you’re able and interested in contributing some financial support, the GoFundMe for Shotzi’s sister is here.