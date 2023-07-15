A Megastar will be on SmackDown next week, and so will Roman Reigns

SmackDown will air on FS1 next Friday (July 21) due to FOX’s broadcast of the U.S. team’s opening match in the Women’s World Cup. The cable network is available in significantly fewer homes, so when that’s happened in the past for other sporting events it’s always come with a big ratings drop.

WWE’s doing what they can to mitigate the damage. Last night’s SmackDown featured numerous reminders about the channel change, and the announcement of some big segments that will hopefully lure viewers.

Segments like, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso hashing out the “Rules of Engagement” between them as they get ready for a rumored SummerSlam singles clash. And the real draw (YEAH), LA Knight in the United States Championship Invitational against Cameron Grimes, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus as he tries to advance to face Santos Escobar for a shot at Austin Theory’s title.

And don’t you dare question my “SmackDown Popularity Rankings”, either. Did WWE send Reigns out last night for a live promo about his match next week? Cause when they sent Knight out to talk to the crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina, it shook the windows at PNC Arena*.

Which one of these popular gentlemen will have you reprogramming your DVR next Friday?