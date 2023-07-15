Cody Rhodes has a friend coming to Raw

The second season of Stephen Amell’s pro wrestling drama Heels premieres Fri., July 28 on Starz.

Heels features AEW’s CM Punk in a recurring role, but Amell and WWE’s Cody Rhodes formed a bond when Rhodes was a guest star on Arrow years ago. That led to a 2015 SummerSlam match*.

Could Amell guest-starring on Raw be part of the build to Cody’s match at this year’s SummerSlam?

We know Brock Lesnar will be on the July 17 Raw to respond to the American Nightmare’s challenge for a rubber match for Detroit. It looks like the Heels star will be there, too.

Amell doesn’t say what he’ll be doing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, so he could just be sitting in the crowd like he was in Los Angeles back in April. But at a signing appearance in early June (h/t Post Wrestling), he teased “a project for the WWE that comes out right around the same time as the second season of Heels comes out”. So we’re not ruling out an F5 for Jack Spade.

Let us know what if anything you think Stephen Amell will be doing on Raw, and join us for our live blog Monday night to find out if you were right.