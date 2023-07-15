Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Shotzi shaving her head, fluky Sami Zayn being pinned in the Raw main event, and Santos Escobar advancing in the United States Championship Invitational, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Brawling Brutes

The losses have been piling up for Sheamus and his fellas over the last two months against the likes of Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly. With the SummerSlam card filling up fast, Sheamus might be on the outside looking in once again, though he’ll have a chance to do something about it in next week’s United States Championship Invitational match.

Stock Down #2: Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa’s WWE comeback has already hit a snag, as he became the first wrestler to actually lose a match against The Miz in 2023. The Miz needed help from Bronson Reed to get the job done, but that’s still a tough loss to take, particularly this early in Ciampa’s return when he’s trying to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. Consider how a similar fate struck Dexter Lumis last December when Reed helped Miz beat him, and Dexter has done nothing of significance in the ring since.

Stock Down #1: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Carter and Chance have had a rough go of it on the WWE main roster so far. Things were not great for them on the July 3 episode of Raw when they were the final team to enter a gauntlet match but still took the loss against the heel duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Kayden and Katana followed up that loss by losing in less than three minutes against Green and Deville on this week’s episode.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Zoey Stark

Becky Lynch is so obsessed with getting her hands on Trish Stratus that she completely overlooked Zoey Stark on this week’s (July 10) episode of Raw. Lynch was distracted by Stratus at ringside, leading to Stark rolling her up for the win. It wasn’t the most impressive way to win a match, but it’s still quite a feat for Zoey to get a victory over The Man.

Stock Up #2: Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been floundering for a while in WWE, losing frequently on TV and going nowhere fast. But sometimes all you need to do to have a great week is step into a limousine with Bobby Lashley. Bob invited them inside for a chat, giving a big tease for a new iteration of the Hurt Business. Fans of the Street Profits now have something very exciting to look forward to.

Stock Up #1: Ricochet

Ricochet was kind of a big deal this week on Raw when he cut a promo on Logan Paul, called him out for a match, and got the better of the YouTube star in a brief physical exchange.

This is shaping up to be the most important match of Ricochet’s WWE career, assuming it’s made official for SummerSlam. Yeah, there’s a good chance that Ricochet will lose against this douchebag, but Ricochet now has a real chance to show WWE decision-makers that he can hold his own on the mic and thrive in a major singles feud.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?