When last we saw former WWE champ Bobby Lashley, he was losing to AJ Styles in the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight champion back on the May 12 SmackDown. He’s wrestled a handful of house show matches over the past couple months, but hadn’t appeared on television... until last night (July 14).

On the latest edition of WWE’s blue brand, we saw Triple Crown Tag champs Street Profits — who haven’t wrestled on television in almost a month themselves — heading out to the parking lot to meet with someone. That someone turned out to be Lashley, who asked Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins if they were “ready to talk?” and welcomed them into his stretch SUV.

Say what now?

A new version of The Hurt Business, Lashley’s on-again off-again former group, is a reasonable guess as to what’s going on here. The All Mighty’s long talked about re-forming that stable, with rumors popping up every few months that WWE is considering or working on a reunion. The assumption was that it would at least include its usual mouthpiece Montel Vontavious Porter, but maybe MVP & Omos will get involved later? Heck, maybe they’re in the SUV (okay, Omos might not fit in there, but he could Facetime in for the meeting).

And where do rumors of a turn for the Profits and Ford’s wife Bianca Belair fit into this? Would a new Hurt Business — or whatever this alliance ends up being called — be heels like the original version was?

More questions than answers at this point obviously, but we are intrigued. And excited to see Big Bob Lashley back on television.