Jimmy Uso is out indefinitely

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, after a video showcasing the carnage of Tribal Court and Jimmy Uso being taken out by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Michael Cole provided an update on his status.

He “ruptured his rib cartilage” and will be out for the “foreseeable future.”

You’ll remember, they did a stretcher job for Jimmy, putting him in a neck brace and everything. There’s something funny about “ruptured rib cartilage” being the injury they came up with, considering you can suffer such a fate from coughing or sneezing too hard.

Either way, this serves to assist in getting to Jey Uso going solo in challenging Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at SummerSlam, which is still expected to be the main event of that show in Detroit early next month. It adds another layer to the story.

Sure enough, Jey cut a passionate promo on this week’s show to condemn Reigns, Sikoa, and even Paul Heyman for the part they’ve played in this.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.