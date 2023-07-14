The Cavinder Twins teased their next WWE appearance at The ESPYS

Former collegiate athletes and online sensations Haley and Hanna Cavinder are working with WWE on an NIL contract. Word is they haven’t started training at the Performance Center yet, but they did appear on NXT television last month.

Thus far, the value the twins are providing WWE is promotional. Sometimes that’s a shout out or hashtag that’ll be seen by their millions (and millions) of followers. Sometimes it’s being asked about their pro wrestling plans while appearing on red carpets & at events.

It was at ESPN’s ESPY Awards ceremony this week in Los Angeles that USA Today asked the Cavinders were asked about what’s next for their WWE careers...

“We have another event we’re going to soon, so we’re super excited about it. Yeah, stay tuned.”

Earlier this year, Haley & Hanna’s agent indicated they’d start training for potential in-ring work soon. But based on their chat with USA Today, it sounds like they’re still mostly observing when they’re in Orlando at the PC:

Haley Cavinder said experiencing the “physicality and the hard work” of being a superstar is what surprised her the most. “It’s a lot of work. They’re in there all the time, training and trying to get their bodies right. It’s really cool to dive deep into that and see that,” she said.

So whether that next event they’re talking about is July 30’s Great American Bash or Aug. 5’s SummerSlam, we’d expect it to be more along the lines of lifting Thea Hail on their shoulders like they did on the June 6 NXT.

And posting about it on Instagram and TikTok, of course.