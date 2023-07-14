WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 14, 2023) with a live show emanating from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in Detroit.

Advertised for tonight: Asuka defends the WWE women’s championship in a rematch against Bianca Belair. Will Charlotte Flair or IYO SKY show up and ruin the finish?

Also on the card: WWE says there will be follow-up on Jey Uso issuing a challenge to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, lots of fans are hoping to see LA Knight, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 14