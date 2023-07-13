Becky Lynch is doing fine after having a cyst removed

Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark were scheduled to wrestle against each other on this week’s (July 10) episode of Raw.

The status of the match came into question on Monday afternoon, hours before the show began, when WWE pulled their promotion of the match from its web site. Fightful said Lynch didn’t have a major injury, and the the match might still take place. That’s what happened, with Lynch going on to lose the bout.

Now we know more about what was going on behind the scenes that created uncertainty about the match happening. Lynch and Seth Rollins attended the ESPY Awards last night, where they told USA Today that Becky was waiting to be medically cleared after having a cyst removed.

The six-time WWE women’s champion told USA TODAY Sports she had a procedure done for a cyst and was awaiting clearance for Monday. “When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday,” Lynch said. “Long story short, she’s a savage. Nothing can keep her down,” Rollins responded.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. Becky is fine, and now she can get back to figuring out how to get her hands on Trish Stratus without Stark getting in the way.