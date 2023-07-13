I can’t stop laughing at John Cena’s hair in the new Barbie movie

I learned two things at the same exact time today; there is a new Barbie movie, and former WWE star John Cena has a role in said movie.

I discovered both of these things while searching YouTube for old Cactus Jack ECW promos and, much to my dismay, accidentally coming across something even more bone-chilling.

In this behind-the-scenes look at the Barbie movie. Cena appears at the 18:52 time stamp to tell you how blown away he was by the concept of the movie. Oh, and he extols the virtues of this grand film in a completely serious tone, all while wearing his Kenmaid wig and shell necklace, with no shirt on:

I couldn’t stop laughing the entire time Cena was talking, marveling at the absurdity of his appearance and that this movie is a thing that actually exists.

After I settled down and went back to listen to his actual words, I noticed that Cena said it will be a movie that “evokes conversation” and the audience will “walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment.”

Okay, well now I’m sold as to why John Cena fits right in with the concept of this Barbie movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21.

Now it’s your turn to evoke conversation in the comments below, Cagesiders, and offer your mixed bag of opinions on John Cena in Barbie.