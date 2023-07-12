Add The Rock to the list of WWE legends Grayson Waller’s beefed with

Less than a week after sharing the ring with John Cena in London at Money in the Bank, Grayson Waller wrestled Edge in the last televised match on last Friday’s SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The brash Australian hasn’t shut up about it since. He changed his Twitter bio to “Madison Square Garden Main Eventer”, and proclaimed his July 8 appearance in the iconic venue...

This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels pic.twitter.com/kzmzOT7Amm — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 9, 2023

“That bloke who wore the cringe tassels” is, of course, Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock’s done a fair amount of clowning himself over his Survivor Series 1996 debut at the Garden, so this probably didn’t even register on his radar. But with a few more days to reflect (and since he found the Rocky Maivia ring gear while visiting The Bump today), Waller changed his mind...

I change my mind, my MSG debut was better pic.twitter.com/GAoajLMoTi — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 12, 2023

... and that did get a reaction from The Great One...

Man you’re right!

That outfit was so cringe

Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.

Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.

Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 12, 2023

Those are some lines we can imagine 1999 Rock would have delivered. And it’s good to see the Triple H rivalry is still alive.

Back to Grayson though... will he respond? Is this leading anywhere? Who won’t WWE pair this guy up with?