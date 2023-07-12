The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 11) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 671,000 total viewers, and scored a .20 rating with the 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are well above what NXT did last Tuesday.

But last Tuesday was a pre-taped edition that aired on the Fourth of July — so of course this week’s show performed better. What’s more impressive about NXT’s latest numbers is that outside of the episode last month when Seth Rollins’ defended the World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker, July 11’s was the best demo rating NXT’s since the early days of the 2021’s 2.0 rebranding.

The night wasn’t competition-free, either. While we don’t immediately get a full ratings report these days, the baseball All-Star Game surely did pretty well over on FOX.

We do have some quarter hour data from Wrestlenomics, and The Judgment Day starred in two of the episodes most watched 15 minute blocks.

Last night's NXT was the first without an overrun since November 30, 2021.



Quarter-hours for WWE NXT, July 11.

Full report with analysis for subscribers:https://t.co/811A3h2JRw pic.twitter.com/YRJ8Lie8fD — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 12, 2023

With their product red hot, WWE couldn’t have picked a better time to tie NXT to the main roster. We’ll see how next week’s show does with a Dirty Dominik Mysterio North American title match in the line-up. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

