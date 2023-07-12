 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Judgment Day delivers NXT’s second best rating of the past year

In fact, not counting last month’s episode with a Seth Rollins’ title defense, July 11 did the highest demo number since the early days of 2021’s 2.0 rebranding.

By Sean Rueter
/ new
The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 11) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 671,000 total viewers, and scored a .20 rating with the 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are well above what NXT did last Tuesday.

But last Tuesday was a pre-taped edition that aired on the Fourth of July — so of course this week’s show performed better. What’s more impressive about NXT’s latest numbers is that outside of the episode last month when Seth Rollins’ defended the World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker, July 11’s was the best demo rating NXT’s since the early days of the 2021’s 2.0 rebranding.

The night wasn’t competition-free, either. While we don’t immediately get a full ratings report these days, the baseball All-Star Game surely did pretty well over on FOX.

We do have some quarter hour data from Wrestlenomics, and The Judgment Day starred in two of the episodes most watched 15 minute blocks.

With their product red hot, WWE couldn’t have picked a better time to tie NXT to the main roster. We’ll see how next week’s show does with a Dirty Dominik Mysterio North American title match in the line-up. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.

