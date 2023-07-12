Over the past few weeks of NXT television, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson’s showed off some of the progress we’d heard he’s been making at the WWE Performance Center.

Last night (July 11), NXT reminded us of Steveson’s work after the previous week’s Underground match. Then they teased Gable’s future, asking him “what’s next?” as he exited the PC with his guy Eddy Thorpe.

“About the future of Gable Steveson? A national title? The Olympics? There’s just so much to think about — but I love being here, too. I don’t know. There’s a lot to think about.”

If he chooses either of the options he mentions, the kind of “guest star” role he had in Thorpe & Damon Kemp’s program is probably all the pro wrestling work he’ll have time for until after next summer’s Paris Games. We’ll see what he, and his bosses at WWE, decide.

Let us know what you think Gable’s next moves should be, and on your way down to the comments check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s show:

Carmelo Hayes isn’t afraid of The Judgment Day

Gigi Dolin says Kiana James is living a lie

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

Von Wagner is finally happy being himself

Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker - No. 1 Contender’s Match

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio wants an opportunity at Wes Lee’s title

Baron Corbin wants to control his destiny

Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton

Hail is booming with confidence after making Stratton tap out

Blair Davenport is prepared to put Roxanne Perez on the shelf

Stacks vs. Joe Coffey

Schism pays Ivy Nile a visit

Los Lotharios size up Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest

Bronco Nima & Lucien Price challenge SCRYPTS & Axiom (Digital Exclusive)

