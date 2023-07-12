Dirty Dom can win NXT gold next Tuesday

WWE NXT North American champion Wes Lee already has one defense against a main roster wrestler lined up for this month. He’s facing Mustafa Ali at Great American Bash on July 30. But Lee’s been a proud fighting champ throughout his almost-nine month reign, so what’s one more?

Last night (July 11), Wes accepted a challenge from Dominik Mysterio of the visiting Judgment Day. Dirty Dom used the open challenges Lee held earlier in his run with the belt to get the match... then pushed it off to next week.

That’s one of several things booked for the July 18 NXT:

• Stacks will throw a homecoming for Tony D’Angelo after he beat Joe Coffey to get The Don out of jail, and earn them a shot at Gallus’ Tag titles.

• Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee will take on Los Lotharios in a match that was set-up when the babyfaces shut down Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s flirtations with Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

• Kiana James and Gigi Dolin will continue their rivalry with a match after Dolin produced some old photos of James that she says prove they have more in common than Kiana admits.

• Bronco Nima & Lucien Price make their in-ring debut against Axiom & Scrypts. This was set-up online:

Ready to spend a summer Tuesday night with Dirty Dom?